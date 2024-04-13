Iron Dome Intercept May Thwart Iranian Jerusalem Attack

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli Iron Dome system sprang into action, intercepting Iranian drones and missiles aimed near Jerusalem.

The incident, which unfolded within the past hours, has reverberated globally, prompting responses from world leaders and heightening concerns over regional stability, NBC reported.

I24News English has posted a video of the Israeli Iron Dome intercepting the Iranian attack near Jerusalem on X.

Iran's launch of drones and missiles toward Israel marked a significant escalation in hostilities, with reports indicating the deployment of over a hundred Iranian drones. The attack sent shockwaves through financial markets, contributing to a downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

International condemnation swiftly followed, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joining a chorus of leaders denouncing Iran's actions. In response to the unfolding crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden abruptly cut short his vacation to address the situation.

The threat posed by the Iranian attack prompted defensive measures across the region, with neighboring Jordan activating its air defense systems to safeguard its airspace against potential incursions by Iranian aircraft.

As the world closely monitors developments in the region, the situation remains tense, underscoring the volatility and complexities of the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.