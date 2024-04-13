Iranian Mission Confirms Attacks, Warns US to 'Stay Away'

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Saturday afternoon warned the United States to "stay away" from its conflict with the "rogue Israeli regime," confirmed military action against Israel, and deemed the matter "concluded."

"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter about legitimate defense, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," the Iranian delegation posted on X Saturday after the Israeli military reported that the Iranian regime had launched drones at targets in Israel in retaliation for a bombing attack in Damascus that killed several Iranian military officials.

"The matter can be deemed concluded," the statement also read, according to a translation from the social media site. "However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Meanwhile, Iran's state media reported that Tehran had launched its first wave of ballistic missiles at Israel, but Israeli sources earlier disputed the claims, according to The Times of Israel.

U.S. and Israeli forces are monitoring over 100 drones moving across the region to strike targets in Israel.