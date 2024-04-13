×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Iraq | israel | attacks | damascus

Iranian Mission Confirms Attacks, Warns US to 'Stay Away'

By    |   Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:10 PM EDT

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Saturday afternoon warned the United States to "stay away" from its conflict with the "rogue Israeli regime," confirmed military action against Israel, and deemed the matter "concluded."

"Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter about legitimate defense, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," the Iranian delegation posted on X Saturday after the Israeli military reported that the Iranian regime had launched drones at targets in Israel in retaliation for a bombing attack in Damascus that killed several Iranian military officials.

"The matter can be deemed concluded," the statement also read, according to a translation from the social media site. "However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Meanwhile, Iran's state media reported that Tehran had launched its first wave of ballistic missiles at Israel, but Israeli sources earlier disputed the claims, according to The Times of Israel. 

U.S. and Israeli forces are monitoring over 100 drones moving across the region to strike targets in Israel. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Saturday afternoon warned the United States to "stay away" from its conflict with the "rogue Israeli regime," confirmed military action against Israel, and deemed the matter "concluded."
Iraq, israel, attacks, damascus
202
2024-10-13
Saturday, 13 April 2024 07:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved