Iranian State Media Claims Ballistic Missile Launches, Israel Disputes

Iran's state media is reporting that Tehran has launched its first wave of ballistic missiles at Israel.

The Times of Israel reported that such missile strikes could hit Israel within 10 minutes.

Israeli sources are disputing claims ballistic missiles have been launched.

So far there are no confirmed strikes in Israel.

U.S. and Israel forces are currently monitoring over 100 drones that are moving across the region to strike targets in Israel.

The firing of ballistic missile would be a major escalation that will like draw a massive Israeli response.