Iraq Likely Boosting Air Defenses in 2026

Iraq is preparing to enhance its long-neglected air defenses through a mix of new radar systems, surface-to-air missiles, and interceptor aircraft.

Rather than attempting to build a fully integrated national air defense network, Iraqi officials are prioritizing improved detection, interception, and command-and-control capabilities to protect key military bases, government facilities, and population centers, a strategy shaped by budget constraints, institutional weaknesses, and the political risks of regional escalation.

Baghdad has turned to South Korea for one of its most consequential upgrades, ordering eight batteries of the KM-SAM (Cheongung) midrange surface-to-air missile system, which is designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats.

Deliveries are expected to begin as early as this year, significantly improving Iraq's ability to contest low- and medium-altitude threats that have routinely penetrated its airspace.

France also figures prominently in Iraq's plans.

In addition to acquiring Thales-made Ground Master air surveillance radars and command-and-control systems to strengthen early warning and airspace monitoring, Iraq is in advanced talks to purchase Rafale F4 fighter jets, potentially armed with Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles.

Iraqi officials have signaled that the aircraft would be used primarily as air interceptors, adding a manned defensive layer to compensate for the absence of a long-range ground-based missile shield.

Meanwhile, Iraq has maintained limited procurement ties with Russia, most notably through the acquisition of Pantsir-S1 short-range air defense systems, which are used to protect specific bases and critical infrastructure.

While Baghdad has periodically explored broader cooperation with Moscow, sanctions, financing obstacles, and political pressure from the U.S. have effectively capped those efforts, leaving Russian systems confined to point-defense roles rather than forming the backbone of a national air defense network.

These moves come as Israel and Iran have repeatedly violated Iraqi airspace, according to Iraqi officials, who say foreign aircraft, drones, and missiles have crossed the country without authorization as part of regional military operations.

Baghdad has accused Israel of using Iraqi airspace to support strikes linked to Iran and Syria, while also lodging formal protests over Iranian missile and drone transits.

Despite these complaints, Iraq continues to lack the capacity to consistently detect, deter, or intercept such overflights, underscoring why its air defense buildup is focused on selective deterrence rather than full airspace control.