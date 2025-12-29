WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iraq | parliament | first session

Iraq's Newly Elected Parliament Holds First Session

Monday, 29 December 2025 07:36 AM EST

Iraq's ⁠newly elected parliament convened on Monday for its first session since ‍the November national ‍election, opening the way for ⁠lawmakers to begin the process of forming a ​new government.

Parliament is due to elect a ‍speaker and two deputies during its ⁠first meeting. Lawmakers must then choose a new president by within ⁠30 ​days of ⁠the first session.

The president ‍will subsequently ask the ‌largest bloc in parliament to form a government, ⁠a ​process ‍that in Iraq typically drags on for ‍months.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iraq's ⁠newly elected parliament convened on Monday for its first session since the November national election, opening the way for ⁠lawmakers to begin the process of forming a ​new government. Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its ⁠first...
iraq, parliament, first session
83
2025-36-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 07:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved