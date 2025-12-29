Iraq's Newly Elected Parliament Holds First Session

Iraq's newly elected parliament convened on Monday for its first session since the November national election, opening the way for lawmakers to begin the process of forming a new government.
Parliament is due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting. Lawmakers must then choose a new president by within 30 days of the first session.
The president will subsequently ask the largest bloc in parliament to form a government, a process that in Iraq typically drags on for months.
