Iran Uprising Possible

Protests against the ruling regime spread throughout Iran as demonstrators expanded their message from economic frustration to political dissent.

Strikes and street demonstrations widened Monday as merchants shut down key parts of Tehran's historic bazaar and nighttime crowds across the country chanted against Iran's ruling clerics — an eruption fueled by the collapsing rial but increasingly aimed at the Islamic Republic itself, Iran International reported.

What began as anger over the surging price of the U.S. dollar and the spiraling cost of living has quickly moved "beyond market corridors" and into streets, squares, and university campuses.

Major commercial centers in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were shuttered, along with prominent retail hubs like the Alaeddin mall, as crowds gathered in central areas and security forces deployed tear gas amid reported clashes.

One video shared with Iran International showed a lone protester sitting on the ground in front of security forces — a moment viewers compared to China's "Tank Man" image — before the person was reportedly beaten and removed.

The outlet said protests and nighttime rallies were also reported from Qeshm Island in the south to Zanjan and Hamadan in the north, and from Malard and Pardis near Tehran to Kerman in the southeast.

The Wall Street Journal reported that protests grew and spread across Iran, increasing pressure on a government already struggling with an economic crisis and weakened defenses after a June war with Israel.

Verified social media footage, according to the Journal, showed unrest Monday near an upmarket mall close to Tehran's sprawling bazaar, with demonstrators chanting "azadi" — Farsi for "freedom" — as riot police confronted them and fired tear gas.

By late Monday, demonstrations had expanded in Tehran and beyond.

The Journal reported that on Qeshm Island, protesters chanted "death to the dictator" at night while motorists honked in support.

In Hamadan, demonstrators shouted pro-monarchy slogans calling for the return of the Pahlavi dynasty, which ruled Iran until the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran International said the second day of unrest marked a noticeable shift, with chants moving from economic grievances to explicit political dissent, including "death to the dictator" and "Seyyed Ali [Khamenei] will be toppled this year."

Videos cited by the outlet also captured slogans such as "This is the final battle, [exiled opposition leader Reza] Pahlavi will return," and "Reza Shah may God bless your soul."

At the center of the crisis is the currency meltdown.

Iran International reported the dollar surged to roughly 144,000 tomans over the weekend before easing slightly Monday — volatility merchants say makes it impossible to price goods or plan for survival.

The Journal reported the rial has lost about 60% of its value since the June war and briefly hit a record low of roughly 1.445 million per dollar.

Officials moved to contain the economic panic, with Iran International noting the central bank governor resigned and President Masoud Pezeshkian named a replacement.

But there were no immediate signs the change slowed the unrest.

Tehran shopkeepers reportedly vowed to extend strikes into Tuesday, while students at major universities announced plans for additional protests.

Pahlavi, son of the last shah of Iran, has urged Iranians to remain unified and demand the end of the ayatollah's regime, calling on security forces not to stand against the people.

That's a message now echoed in street chants as Iran's economic collapse increasingly threatens to become a full-scale political revolt.