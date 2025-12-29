Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Let Iran Destroy Itself

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Monday that the U.S. and Israel should exercise restraint on Iran, warning against rushing into military action as the regime shows signs of internal collapse.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Holt reacted to President Donald Trump's comments signaling resolve against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Holt said alignment between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is critical and appears to have been achieved.

"The two leaders today had to get themselves aligned," Holt said. "President Trump's leadership is going to be essential here."

Trump warned earlier Monday that the U.S. would respond forcefully if Iran attempts to rebuild its military or nuclear capabilities, saying any renewed threat from Tehran would bring consequences "more powerful" than previous actions.

The U.S. struck Iran's nuclear sites in June.

"I would be a bit loathe to accept outright that there needs to be bombs dropping on Iran," Holt said.

Instead, Holt pointed to growing unrest inside Iran, where the regime is facing widespread public opposition.

He cited massive protests, labor strikes, and economic paralysis as signs that the Iranian government is weakening from within.

"We're seeing the people themselves start to take matters into their own hands — massive protests across the country, debilitating strikes," Holt said.

"You should be very careful when your enemy is in the process of destroying themselves. Maybe hit pause here a little bit."

Holt suggested Trump's meeting with Netanyahu helped reconcile differing perspectives and reinforced a unified strategy.

"I think President Trump and him got reconciled on that with the in-person meeting," Holt said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com