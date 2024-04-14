Rep. McCaul: Destroy Facilities Where Iran's Drones Built, Launched

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said a "proportionate response" to Iran's attack on Israel would be that the manufacturing facilities of Iran's drones — which are manufactured largely in Iran — be taken out.

"I think one option would be to take out the facilities where these drones and rockets came from and also destroy the manufacturing facilities that build the drones and rockets — not just for Israel's sake but also for Ukraine's sake, because these rockets and these drones are being bought by Russia and they're killing Ukrainians every day," McCaul told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

"What happened in Israel last night happens in Ukraine every night."

According to the Middle East Institute, Iran has a drone facility in Tajikistan. In a New York Times report from July 2022, Jerusalem-based drone expert and defense analyst Seth Frantzman said, "Iran is increasingly becoming a global player in terms of drone exports."

McCaul also emphasized aid for Ukraine, warning that the country's power grid was at risk.

He said he would "be talking to" Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., "this evening with other national security people and chairs."

"I talked to the ambassador, our ambassador to Ukraine, as well. She said the situation is dire. You know, Kharkiv could implode any day now. That's 2 million people. And the power grid is under threat right now. If the power grid goes out in Ukraine altogether, we don't have time on our side here. ... We have to get this done.

"... They're all tied together," McCaul continued. "Yes, I mean, Iran is selling this stuff to Russia. Guess who's buying Iran's energy? China."

Last week, Russia said a Ukrainian drone had struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Kyiv has denied the claims.

"This is a clear violation of the basic principles for protecting Europe's largest NPP. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately," International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.