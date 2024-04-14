×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | drones | israel | iran

Iran-Ally Russia Urges Israeli Restraint

Sunday, 14 April 2024 08:02 AM EDT

Russia's foreign ministry expressed "extreme concern over another dangerous escalation" in the Middle East on Sunday and called for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel.  

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's foreign ministry expressed "extreme concern over another dangerous escalation" in the Middle East on Sunday and called for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel....
russia, drones, israel, iran
25
2024-02-14
Sunday, 14 April 2024 08:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved