Iran-Ally Russia Urges Israeli Restraint

Sunday, 14 April 2024 08:02 AM EDT
Russia's foreign ministry expressed "extreme concern over another dangerous escalation" in the Middle East on Sunday and called for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel.
