Iran's Araghchi: All Top Iranian Leaders Alive After Strikes

Iran's foreign minister said Saturday that all senior government officials remain alive following a series of U.S. military strikes and condemned Washington's actions as "unprovoked" and a violation of international law.

"As far as I know, yes, they are alive," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News when asked about the status of Iran's top leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the head of the judiciary, the speaker of parliament, and the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"Everybody is now in its position, and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine," he said.

Iranian officials have blamed U.S. and allied strikes on multiple sites, including a girls' school in the southern city of Minab that Araghchi said killed 57 students. The claim has not been independently verified.

"When they strike a school, they can also hit others easily," Araghchi said, calling the strike "unprovoked, illegal, and absolutely illegitimate," as well as a breach of international law.

He described Tehran's actions as lawful self-defense, saying Iran was prepared for escalation and would defend itself.

"We know very well how to defend ourselves ... and we will certainly teach the aggressor a lesson they deserve," he said.

Responding to questions about Iran's regional alliances, Araghchi said proxy groups do not take orders from Tehran, though Tehran supports them politically.

"They are independent groups ... but we support them ... in their fights for the right of self-determination," he said, while stressing Iran doesn't need external help in its defense.

On the nuclear issue, Araghchi reiterated Tehran's long-standing position that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, citing religious and strategic reasons.

"We have never wanted a nuclear weapon," he said.

"There is both religious convictions by us, the verdict by the supreme leader who considers all these weapons as inhumane and against Islamic teachings. At the same time, they have no place in our security." Araghchi continued.

"But I would like to reaffirm once again that we have proved our goodwill. We negotiated with Italy and then Italy plus three, and we ... concluded a deal," he said.

"The whole world celebrated, and we remain committed to that deal in 2015. But it was the U.S. who withdrew, not us."

Araghchi highlighted past diplomatic efforts, saying Iran accepted U.S. offers to negotiate, including in 2025, and engaged in talks "in good faith" with mediation by Oman, even as negotiations repeatedly broke down without implementation in Washington.

"At least three times, we came to a good conclusion. But, you know, my interlocutor on the other side couldn't sell it in Washington," he said.

"Then, they suddenly attacked us. Again, this time, we entered into negotiation with the help of our Omani friends and others," Araghchi continued.

"Everybody supported those negotiations. And you know, we made significant progress this time. And then, they attacked us."

Arguing that repeated failed talks have left Tehran disillusioned, Araghchi said it is the United States, not Iran, that now needs to prove its sincerity.

"So I think the one who should prove its good faith, its goodwill is the United States, not Iran," he said.

The remarks come amid one of the most serious escalations between Washington and Tehran in decades, with U.S. and Israeli forces conducting major combat operations against Iranian targets, prompting Iranian retaliation across the Middle East and global concern over widening conflict.