Carney Supports US Strikes on Iran, Calls for Civilian Protection

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said early Saturday that Ottawa is closely monitoring escalating hostilities involving Iran, after U.S.-led strikes dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" began around 3:30 a.m. EST.

In a statement issued hours after the first strikes, Carney urged Canadians in the region to take immediate precautions.

"The Canadian government is closely following Iran-related hostilities throughout the Middle East and urges all Canadians in Iran to shelter in place," Carney said.

"Canadians in the wider region should follow local advice and take all necessary precautions."

Carney reiterated Ottawa’s longstanding position on Tehran, saying "the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East" and warned that it "must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons."

He pointed to repeated diplomatic efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, including calls at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis and the United Nations’ reimposition of sanctions in September.

"Despite diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups," he said.

Carney reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself and expressed support for Washington’s actions. "Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security," he said.

At the same time, he urged safeguards for noncombatants.

"The Canadian government urges the protection of all civilians in this conflict," Carney said, adding that Ottawa "will take all possible measures to protect our nationals and Canadian diplomatic missions throughout the region."

Carney also highlighted Canada’s punitive measures against Tehran, noting that Ottawa has listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity and sanctioned 256 Iranian entities and 222 individuals tied to the regime’s repression and violence at home and abroad. He added that Canada "stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against Iran’s oppressive regime."