Iranian Drone Strike in Kuwait Worse Than First Reported

An Iranian drone strike in Kuwait that killed six U.S. service members last week was far more devastating than initially disclosed, CBS News reported.

Dozens of troops were injured, including some suffering traumatic brain injuries, shrapnel wounds, and severe burns, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. At least one service member could lose a limb to amputation.

The troops killed on March 1 were in a command-and-control center — a building largely unfortified, effectively a large trailer — according to two defense officials familiar with the matter.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which provides food, fuel, water, ammunition, transport equipment, and supplies.

According to CBS News, more than 30 military members remained in hospitals Tuesday night with battle injuries. Of those, 20 arrived with injuries designated as "urgent" and requiring evacuation.

War Department officials initially did not provide a full count of those injured in the Kuwait strike, but said that five service members were seriously wounded and that several others suffered minor shrapnel wounds and concussions.

The war has killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 486 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel, according to officials in those countries.

Seven U.S. troops have died, including one in Saudi Arabia, and 140 have been wounded.

"The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in an emailed statement.

Eight are currently "severely injured," Parnell added.

These numbers are the first insight into the toll of injuries sustained by U.S. troops after a barrage of retaliatory rocket and drone strikes from Iran.

Those killed included Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Maj. Jeffrey R. O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.

"These men and women all bravely volunteered to defend our country, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten," Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll said.

"Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That's the way it is," President Donald Trump said of deaths.