Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Iran Conflict's Impact on Oil Prices Will Be Brief

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., said Wednesday on Newsmax that higher oil prices tied to the conflict involving Iran were a concern but likely to be temporary, arguing the United States was well-positioned to withstand energy-market volatility without lasting economic damage.

Meuser, speaking on "Wake Up America," addressed concerns about oil prices and rising energy costs amid the ongoing conflict in Iran. He acknowledged current pressures on consumers and markets but said these challenges are temporary, citing U.S. energy production and strong economic policies, including tax, regulatory, and trade measures.

"Look, you know, this concerns [me], but it is absolutely short-lived," Meuser said. "Everything is in place for a great economy, a strong economy in the United States, and frankly, globally."

Meuser said price increases in gasoline, oil, and diesel were affecting Europe more than the United States. He also said the U.S. did not need to release supplies from reserves, adding that oil prices had quickly fallen back after an initial rise tied, in his account, to perceived threats surrounding the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

"You saw how oil prices have come down quickly, and that was largely due to the dangers that were perceived to exist at the Strait of Hormuz, just shipping it [oil] out," he said.

His comments on oil came after he was asked about possible House action to provide additional funding tied to the military conflict. Meuser did not address any specific supplemental bill, but said the U.S. military should have the resources needed "to accomplish the mission."

"Well, we need to ensure that our troops, our brave military, have what they need to accomplish the mission. And, you know, the mission is to terminate the reign of terror in Iran that has existed for a long time," he said.

He cast that mission as ending what he called "the reign of terror" in Iran and said President Donald Trump was taking a harder line than past administrations by refusing to ease pressure or delay action.

"We're not kicking the can down the road anymore," Meuser said. "We're going to take care of business."

Meuser also said he believed the conflict would stabilize soon, though he said any disruption should not be dismissed as minor.

"Yeah, there's going to be some issues. I'm not going to call it a blip. It's more than a blip because this is a big deal," he said.

"So, look, we're going to work through this. We're only what, 12 days in. Yeah, another week or so, I think things will stabilize. And we'll have a great 2026 without a terrorist state known as the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

