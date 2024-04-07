×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | israel | war | middle east | united states

Iran's Top Military Adviser: No Embassies of 'Zionist Regime Are Safe'

By    |   Sunday, 07 April 2024 10:23 PM EDT

Following what Iran said was an Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals along with five officers at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, on Monday, Iran's top military adviser on Sunday warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe.

"None of the embassies of the Zionist regime are safe anymore," Iran's top military adviser, Gen. Rahim Safavi, said, according to the conservative Iranian publication Kayhan, or The Cosmos as it's known in English.

In response, according to the Jewish Voice, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, "Whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them."

On Saturday, Iran's top general, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, said in regard to the attack on the embassy, Iran is plotting an operation to "accurately" target Israel, according to Iran's Tansim News.

Iran's parliament speaker, Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said, "The era of bullying and saber-rattling by the Zionists in the region with the support of the United States has ended. Their actions show that they have heard the smell of their demise and elimination after the Oct. 7 operation."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Following what Iran said was an Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals along with five officers at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, on Monday, Iran's top military adviser on Sunday warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe.
iran, israel, war, middle east, united states
189
2024-23-07
Sunday, 07 April 2024 10:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved