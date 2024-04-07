Iran's Top Military Adviser: No Embassies of 'Zionist Regime Are Safe'

Following what Iran said was an Israeli airstrike that killed two Iranian generals along with five officers at the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, on Monday, Iran's top military adviser on Sunday warned Israel that none of its embassies were safe.

"None of the embassies of the Zionist regime are safe anymore," Iran's top military adviser, Gen. Rahim Safavi, said, according to the conservative Iranian publication Kayhan, or The Cosmos as it's known in English.

In response, according to the Jewish Voice, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned, "Whoever harms us or plans to harm us, we will harm them."

On Saturday, Iran's top general, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, said in regard to the attack on the embassy, Iran is plotting an operation to "accurately" target Israel, according to Iran's Tansim News.

Iran's parliament speaker, Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said, "The era of bullying and saber-rattling by the Zionists in the region with the support of the United States has ended. Their actions show that they have heard the smell of their demise and elimination after the Oct. 7 operation."