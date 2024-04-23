Iran Unveils New Air Defense System

In the wake of its missile attack on Israel, Iran has unveiled a new long-range air defense system, according to Special Operations Forces Report.

The Bavar-373 long range air defense system was unveiled during a military parade in Tehran to celebrate National Army Day last week. According to SOFP, the upgraded system, mounted on a Belarusian-made MZKT-791300 8×8 truck chassis marks a significant development for Iran's defense industry, showing its aspirations for a more advanced air defense system.

Iran claims the Bavar-373 is capable of intercepting US F-35 fighter jets and that it can identify 100 aerial targets simultaneously, SOFP reports. Iran's claims have not been independently verified.

SOFP said sanctions against Iran have inadvertently fueled domestic innovation within the country's defense industry, leading to investments in research and development. Collaborating with Iran and China has also helped Iran bolster its defense, SOFP said.

The new long-range air defense system comes after Iran fired 300 missiles and drones at Israel on April 13, only for 99 percent of them to be intercepted, the Israeli Defense Federation said.

Iran said the attack was a response to Israel striking the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1. The strike killed seven officers from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

A U.S. official told CBS News that of the 120 ballistic missiles fired by Iran, half failed on launch or crashed in flight. Only five impacted Israeli territory, an official said.

Iran has threatened a larger attack if Israel responds militarily while also warning the U.S. against further involvement.

"Should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. must stay away," Iran said.