Report: Iran Preps 100 Cruise Missiles For Strike on Israel

Amid escalating tensions with Israel, Iran has readied as many as 100 cruise missiles for a possible strike against the Jewish State.

Two U.S. officials told ABC News on Friday that Iran has readied more than 100 cruise missiles for a possible strike in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in Damascus that killed at least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Another official said Iran has readied a sizeable number of drones that could be used in an attack on Israel.

The officials told ABC News that Iran has been readying the missiles and drones over the past week.

Israel has been on high alert amid Iran's vow to retaliate. Israel rarely acknowledges strikes against Iranian targets, and reportedly said it had no comment on the strike in Damascus. But Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh indicted during an April 2 briefing the U.S. assessed Israel was responsible.

"We were not notified by the Israelis about their strike or the intended target of their strike in Damascus," Singh said.

The airstrike in Damascus reportedly led to the death of Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the highest-ranking Iranian military commander to have been killed since Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of the Quds Force, was taken out by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020.

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday he expects an Iranian strike on Israel to occur "sooner than later."

Asked for a message to Iran, Biden said: "Don't."

Asked by ABC News if the U.S. would respond, Biden said, "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."