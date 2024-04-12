Biden Says His Message to Iran Is 'Don't'

President Joe Biden said on Friday his message to Iran, which has threatened to take military action against Israel, is "don't."

Speaking to reporters, Biden also said: "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

Iran blames Israel for a recent deadly strike against its consulate in Syria. Iran has also come out as an opponent of Israel's retaliatory war against Hamas forces in Gaza, and, among other things, has reportedly disrupted shipping in the Red Sea through proxies like the Houthis.

.