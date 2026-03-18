Iran Threatens Energy Targets After Israel Strikes Gas Field

Tehran warned Wednesday that energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf could be targeted following an Israeli strike on its massive South Pars gas field, escalating tensions in a widening regional conflict and rattling global energy markets, Bloomberg reported.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been identified as "legitimate targets" in response to the attack.

A separate report from Iran's Fars news agency said strikes on Iranian energy assets "will not go unanswered."

The warning comes after Israel reportedly carried out a strike on the South Pars field — one of the world's largest natural gas reserves, which Iran shares with Qatar. An Israeli official confirmed the operation on condition of anonymity.

Qatar condemned the strike, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari calling it a "dangerous and irresponsible step" in a statement posted on social media.

Global oil markets reacted swiftly. Brent crude prices climbed above $108 a barrel following Iran's threat, extending a rally that has seen prices surge almost 50% since the war began on Feb. 28 when U.S. and Israeli forces launched coordinated military action against Iran.

The intensifying conflict has already disrupted energy production across the region, particularly around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global oil shipments. Some regional producers have reduced output as security concerns mount.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his call on U.S. allies to take a greater role in securing the waterway, criticizing what he described as a lack of international support.

Meanwhile, Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks targeting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while also striking Tel Aviv, where officials reported two fatalities. The barrage followed Tehran's confirmation of the assassination of senior security official Ali Larijani.

Iranian military leaders have vowed retaliation for Larijani's death, as well as for Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force.

Israeli officials said Iran's intelligence minister, Esmaeil Khatib, has also been killed in the conflict.

The U.S. has intensified its military operations, confirming it deployed 5,000-pound bunker-buster munitions against Iranian missile installations near the Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday. The strikes are part of a broader effort to reopen the waterway to commercial shipping.

Despite the attacks, Iran appears to have maintained much of its oil export activity. Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remain near prewar levels, and crude loadings at Kharg Island — one of Iran's primary export terminals — have continued without major disruption.