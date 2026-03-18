US Officials Warn Russia-Iran Cooperation Expanding in Middle East

Russia has stepped up intelligence sharing and military coordination with Iran, providing satellite imagery and technical assistance that U.S. officials and analysts say is helping Tehran refine its targeting of American forces in the Middle East.

The cooperation marks a deepening partnership between Moscow and Tehran as both countries seek to challenge U.S. influence while advancing their strategic interests across multiple theaters.

According to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, Russia has supplied Iran with detailed satellite images in recent weeks for strike planning and post-attack analysis, giving Iranian forces a clearer picture of U.S. and allied positions.

Experts say that type of intelligence, particularly if it includes details about aircraft, weapons storage sites, air defense systems, or naval movements, could significantly improve Iran's ability to select and prioritize targets.

"If there are details in those images that the Russians are providing, say, of specific types of aircraft, munitions sites, air defense assets, and naval movements, that have intel value to the Iranians, that would really help them," said Jim Lamson, a visiting research fellow at King's College London's Department of War Studies and a former CIA analyst who focused on the Iranian military.

In addition to imagery, Russia has provided components and technical upgrades for Iran's Shahed drones, which are a central part of Tehran's military strategy.

The enhancements are designed to improve navigation, communications, and accuracy, drawing on lessons Russia has learned in its war against Ukraine, where drones have been used to overwhelm defenses and strike infrastructure.

Analysts say the impact of that cooperation is already visible in Iran's tactics.

Recent attacks attributed to Iranian forces and allied groups have focused on radar installations and command-and-control systems, mirroring the types of targets Russia has prioritized in Ukraine.

"Iranian targeting in the Gulf has been more focused on radar and command and control," said Nicole Grajewski, a specialist in Russian and Iranian security ties, noting that Tehran's strike patterns now resemble Russian operations.

The intelligence sharing reportedly extends beyond imagery, with Russia believed to have passed along information about the locations of U.S. and allied military assets in the region, further enhancing Iran's operational awareness.

Despite those developments, the White House has downplayed the effect of Moscow's support.

"Nothing provided to Iran by any other country is affecting our operational success," White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said, emphasizing that U.S. forces remain capable of defending themselves and carrying out their missions.

"The United States Military has struck more than 7,000 targets and destroyed more than 100 Iranian naval vessels leading to their missile attacks decreasing by 90% and their drone attacks decreasing by 95%," Wales added.

The Kremlin has rejected the allegations, denying that it is aiding Iran's military activities or providing actionable intelligence.

President Donald Trump has suggested Russia may be offering limited assistance, saying Moscow could be helping Iran "a bit," though he did not elaborate.

The growing coordination comes as Russia and Iran strengthen ties forged after Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Iran initially supplied Russia with drones and other equipment for use on the battlefield, and the relationship has since evolved into a broader exchange of military technology and expertise.

For Russia, supporting Iran can help sustain pressure on U.S. forces and divert Western attention and resources from Ukraine, where the conflict remains a central focus for Moscow.

For Iran, access to Russian intelligence and battlefield experience offers an opportunity to improve its capabilities and project power more effectively in the Middle East.

While the two countries have not formed a formal alliance, analysts say their close coordination reflects a shared interest in countering the United States and reshaping regional dynamics in their favor.