US Intel Confirms North Korean Missile Debris Found in Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) released an unclassified report that confirms North Korean missile debris was found in Ukraine, proving Russia has been using ballistic missiles produced in the hermit kingdom.

Wednesday's report confirms what Ukrainian state prosecutors and United Nations sanctions monitors had already concluded earlier this year — the strengthening relationship between North Korea and Russia led to Ukrainians being killed by North Korean artillery, in violation of numerous sanctions and embargoes on both countries.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, formally known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), denied arms exchanges with Russia earlier this month, calling the assessment a "most absurd theory."

DIA analysts confirmed the debris found in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 2, 2024, is missile debris from a North Korean short-range missile, according to the 12-page report.

Ukrainian officials said they identified Russia fired DPRK Hwasong-11 missiles, also called KN-23, into Ukraine. Further, Ukrainian prosecutors said the last recorded use of a KN-23 was on Feb. 27.

Kim traveled to Russia — "his first trip abroad since 2019," according to DIA — to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In November, Russian cargo planes picked up the ballistic missiles and roughly a million shells and launched DPRK missiles into Ukraine for the first time Dec. 30.

Those attacks from roughly 50 missiles killed 24 people and wounded 115, according to Ukrainian officials.

"Pyongyang's ongoing development of new military capabilities indicates the regime will pursue its defense modernization goals for the foreseeable future, which Russia is postured to support as a result of growing ties," the report said.

"The Kim regime remains willing to provide ballistic missiles to countries for use in furthering conflicts, exemplified by its shipment of dozens of ballistic missiles to Russia to sustain Moscow's ongoing conflict against Ukraine," it added.