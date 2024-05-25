WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | north korea | vladimir putin | kim jong un | ria novosti | kremlin | axis of evil

Kremlin Says Putin Visit to North Korea 'Being Prepared'

Saturday, 25 May 2024 06:28 PM EDT

A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea is "being prepared," the Kremlin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Friday.

Both under heavy Western sanctions, the two countries have moved closer together since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine in February 2022, with Pyongyang accused of sending crucial arms to Moscow.

"President Putin has an active invitation for an official visit to North Korea. The visit is being prepared. We will announce the dates of the trip in due course," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

North Korea has supplied millions of vital artillery shells to Russia to support its offensive in exchange for food deliveries, according to South Korean intelligence.

Washington and Kyiv have also accused Russia of firing ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea at Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia last year for a summit with Putin in the Far East to cement the deepening ties, in a rare foreign trip for the reclusive North Korean leader.

Putin last visited Pyongyang in 2000, just months after entering the Kremlin, for a meeting with Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father.

The Russian president has also cut his international travel in recent years – both due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then as Russia became more isolated after it sent troops into Ukraine.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea is "being prepared," the Kremlin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Friday.
russia, north korea, vladimir putin, kim jong un, ria novosti, kremlin, axis of evil
218
2024-28-25
Saturday, 25 May 2024 06:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved