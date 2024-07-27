KC Chiefs' Butker, French Bishops Condemn Drag 'Last Supper'

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker Saturday denounced the drag show recreation of the "Last Supper" during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, which has come under fire from religious leaders and conservatives, as "crazy."

According to the New York Post, the setup featured 18 performers posing in a mock-up of Leonardo da Vinci's mural of the Last Supper, the final meal between Jesus Christ and His apostles, and Butker, joining the criticism of the tableau, condemned the performance on his Instagram page.

"This is crazy," he wrote, alongside a screenshot of the performers. He added a quote from the Book of Galatians, which reads: "Be not deceived, God is not mocked."

Butker, who is often vocal about his Catholic faith, sparked controversy earlier this year when he told female graduates at Benedictine College during a commencement speech that they should embrace their "vocation" of marriage and motherhood rather than placing a focus on their careers.

The Bishops' Conference of France, the national organization of Catholic bishops, has also condemned the "Last Supper" scene.

"The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games proposed yesterday by the Organizing Committee showed the whole world moments of beauty and joy, full of emotions and universally celebrated," their statement said.

"At the same time, this ceremony contained scenes of mockery and derision towards Christianity, which we deeply regret," the French bishops wrote.

"We thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity," they added. "This morning, we think of all Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes."

The bishops said, though, that "now it's time to take it to the field" and remember the "human unity and fraternity" behind the games.

The conference noted that the Holy Games project, inspired by the Catholic Church, has been mobilizing for three years in preparation for the Paris games, and was "delighted" to host the opening Mass of the Olympics truce last week.

Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota also called on parishioners to speak out over the "gross mockery of the 'Last Supper.'"