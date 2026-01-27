Greenland: Trump Push for US Control of Base Land 'Red Line'

A senior Greenlandic official is pushing back against President Donald Trump's stated goal of U.S. sovereignty over the Arctic island, which contains a key American military base.

Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's minister of industry, raw materials, mining, energy, law enforcement, and equality, told USA Today on Sunday that the president's proposal crossed a "red line."

Trump said Friday in an interview with the New York Post that the United States intends to secure control of the land occupied by Pituffik Space Base, a critical site for missile defense and space surveillance operations.

"We'll have everything we want," the president said. "We have some interesting talks going on."

Nathanielsen, echoing comments from Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, rejected the idea of relinquishing sovereignty, saying Sunday that her country "giving up sovereignty is not on the table for now."

Trump last week announced he had reached the "framework" for a deal on Greenland with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The president has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the territory during his second term. He also backed away from imposing 10% tariffs on several European nations following their support for Greenland's sovereignty.

The proposed agreement, which has not been finalized, would grant the U.S. preferential access to Greenland's mineral resources and update the existing 1951 defense agreement between the United States and Greenland. That agreement allows the U.S. military to operate within designated defense areas on the island.

"The Government of the United States of America may enjoy, for its public vessels and aircraft and its armed forces and vehicles, the right of free access to and movement between the defense areas through Greenland, including territorial waters, by land, air, and sea," the agreement states.

"This right shall include freedom from compulsory pilotage and from light or harbor dues," it continues. "United States aircraft may fly over and land in any territory in Greenland, including the territorial waters thereof, without restriction except as mutually agreed upon."