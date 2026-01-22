Vance to Newsmax: US Power Protects Greenland

Vice President JD Vance defended President Donald Trump's Greenland policy push, telling Newsmax on Thursday that the United States already provides implicit protection for the Arctic territory and should share in its resources because of its strategic importance.

Trump on Wednesday announced a "framework" for a Greenland deal is in place after talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump revealed few details of the deal but told CNBC it would include access to mineral rights for the U.S. and its European allies, as well as collaboration on the Golden Dome missile defense system.

"We want to share in the wealth of this beautiful landmass with a lot of minerals and a lot of resources that fundamentally we're protecting," Vance told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" during his visit to Minneapolis.

He argued that American military power, not Denmark's, deters foreign aggression in the region, which includes Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark.

"What keeps Russia or China from invading Greenland? Is it the power of Denmark?" Vance asked.

"As much as I love Denmark, no. It's the power of the United States of America."

Vance said control of the Arctic is crucial to U.S. missile defense and national security.

"If you ask yourself what happens if, God forbid, some foreign country launches an ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] to the United States of America, our entire missile defense system could be destabilized if you don't control the Arctic," he said.

"That means Americans are less safe."

Vance dismissed criticism from European leaders as political posturing, saying their public opposition does not reflect private conversations.

"They're unequivocally noes in public, but are they actually unequivocally noes in private? Absolutely not," Vance said.

He said the administration's approach is rooted in realism, not hostility toward Europe.

"We actually love Europe," Vance said.

"We love Europe so much we're actually demanding that they do what their own leadership refuses to do, which is look after themselves and be smarter."

