German Crime Report: Foreigners Are 43% of Suspects

Germany's newest crime report is fueling debate over immigration after government data showed foreign nationals account for a large share of suspects in violent offenses.

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, violent crime across Germany dipped modestly in 2025, declining 2.3% from the previous year. Even so, officials emphasized that non-Germans "continue to be significantly overrepresented in violent crime," accounting for 42.9% of suspects.

Regional figures cited by Welt am Sonntag point to an even sharper imbalance in some parts of the country. In states such as Bavaria, Berlin, and Baden-Wurttemberg, foreign nationals made up roughly half of those suspected in violent crimes — well above their share of the population, which stands at about 15% of the population without German citizenship.

Although the data reflects suspects rather than confirmed convictions, it remains a key benchmark used by authorities to track crime trends.

Breakdowns within the report suggest particularly large disparities among certain groups. Afghan nationals were listed as being 14 times more likely to be suspected of violent crime than Germans, while Syrian nationals were 16 times more likely.

Analysts caution that these figures may not capture the full picture, since naturalized citizens and their descendants are categorized as German in the data.

Demographics such as age and gender are often cited as contributing factors, given that migrant populations are generally younger and more male.

Still, the figures indicate those variables do not fully account for the differences. In Berlin, for example, Welt am Sonntag reported that female suspects from Afghanistan (569) and Syria (539) exceeded the number of German male suspects (387) in violent crime cases.

At the same time, certain categories of crime are trending upward. The report recorded a 9% increase in rape cases in 2025 compared with the prior year, along with a 72% rise in suspected rapes since 2018.

Foreign nationals were again overrepresented in those cases, accounting for 38.5% of suspects, while representing 22.3% of victims.

The findings have drawn strong reactions from German officials.

"The proportion of non-German suspects is not a marginal phenomenon, but a central factor – especially when it comes to violence in public spaces," Sascha Lensing of the Alternative for Germany party told Breitbart News.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, a member of the Christian Social Union party, argued the data shows a "clear connection with the high level of immigration in recent years" and added that "anyone who has no right to stay, anyone who commits crimes or rejects our values must leave our country."