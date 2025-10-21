YouGov Poll: 40 Percent Back Deporting Illegals With No Criminal Record

A new national poll finds that 40% of Americans say illegal immigrants should be deported even if they have not committed any offense beyond entering the country illegally — a sign of firm public backing as President Donald Trump fulfills his border policy promises.

A new survey by The Economist and YouGov shows that immigration remains one of the most divisive issues among voters.

The poll found that 38% said illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay only if they meet certain requirements, while 14% said they should be allowed to stay without conditions; 8% were unsure.

The findings underscore a growing enforcement-first stance among many Americans, particularly as Trump continues to face pressure from immigration hawks who argue that any tolerance of unlawful entry encourages more illegal immigration.

Trump has repeatedly called for stronger border controls and an end to what he describes as incentive structures for illegal entry.

The poll shows a sharp partisan divide.

Among Trump supporters, 67% support immediate deportation even without additional crimes. Among those aligned with former Vice President Kamala Harris, only 14% agree, with majorities favoring conditional or unconditional legal status.

Independents fell in between, with 41% favoring deportation and 39% favoring conditional stays.

The survey also tested perceptions of the broader national climate.

Just 15% of Americans said they are financially better off than they were a year ago, while 30% reported being worse off and 44% said they were in the same position. That economic pessimism may be contributing to resistance to policies perceived as costly or lenient.

Support for Trump's foreign policy was similarly divided.

Only 33% favor increasing military aid to Ukraine, while a combined 60% say aid should stay the same or be reduced. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has continued pressing the Trump administration for sustained support against Russia's invasion.

The survey also asked who they thought bears the economic burden of tariffs. Fifty-four percent of respondents said American consumers, compared with 18% who said foreign manufacturers.

That could complicate future decisions on trade, even as Trump continues to emphasize tariff enforcement as a key economic tool.

The findings suggest that immigration remains the most politically volatile issue, with broad voter backing for enforcement-first approaches and deep partisan splits over continued tolerance or pathways to status.

The findings come as Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to target and deport high-risk criminal immigrants, including those convicted of child sexual assault, sexual imposition, assaults committed with guns, and other violent offenses.

For the Trump administration, the poll signals clear support from his base but a sharply divided electorate ahead of future policy moves.

The poll surveyed U.S. adults nationwide and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, adjusted for weighting. Among registered voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.