German Man Gets 87 COVID Shots to Collect, Sell Vax Passports

With certain segments of the elderly population now cleared to get as many as four COVID-19 shots, a German man, according to a Freie Presse report, has received 87.

The report details that the 61-year-old man, whose name has not been made public, is now under investigation by German authorities after reports indicate that he was receiving up to three vaccines a day for a total of 87 in the state of Saxony alone.

Authorities were tipped off after Kai Kranich, the German branch of the Red Cross, alerted that the man had shown up at different vaccination sites with different blank cards, all with his real name on them.

"We then observed this and warned the other vaccination centers in Saxony," a spokesperson for the German Red Cross said.

By some process, the man was able to erase his name to sell the passports. What he profited from the venture is still unknown. But his first known vaccination was in July 2021.

Authorities believe the man was able to bypass the vaccine screening process by providing false or misleading information about his medical history and by not providing his insurance.