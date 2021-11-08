Germany Reports Its Highest COVID-19 Case Count on Record

Germany reported over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily number on record for the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The surge can be explained by Germany's relatively low exposure to the virus over the summer, a break that Western and Southern Europe did not get.

The speak can be attributed to other factors as well. The country's relatively low vaccination rate of 67% driven by an optional worker vaccine policy, and winter weather driving many indoors are amplifying the issue, according to experts.

The weekly average number of deaths linked to COVID-19 rose to 118 on Sunday, a significantly higher figure than those in recent months. Further, more than 2,500 COVID-19 patients were admitted into intensive care on Sunday.

Health Minister Jens Spahn reiterated his concern about the outbreak last week, but official government policy continues to reflect a reluctance to make vaccination mandatory.

''The pandemic is far from over,'' said Spahn, a member of the Christian Democratic Union party. ''We are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, which is massive. There would be fewer coronavirus patients on intensive care units if more people would let themselves be vaccinated.''

Some states are working around the national government, introducing rules requiring proof of vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or a recent negative test to access restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a virologist at the University of Hamburg, said the jump was unsurprising but is sounding the alarm at the slowness of the German government to roll out vaccines and boosters compared to their neighbors. Schmidt-Chanasit cites a communication error.

''Many citizens may not have understood that the vaccine is primarily for protecting from severe disease and death, not for preventing infection,'' he told the Journal.

Professor Hendrik Streeck, director of the Institute of Virology and HIV Research at University Bonn, argued that as more Germans become infected and recover, the seasonal spikes will continue to decrease.

''The waves will get smaller and smaller but we will have seasonal surges with the autumnal onset of cooler weather,'' he said.