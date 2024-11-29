WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: eyal zamir | israel | netanyahu | trump | biden admin

Israel's Zamir, US Officials to Talk Weapons Supply

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 03:30 PM EST

Israeli Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir will reportedly visit Washington next week to meet with senior U.S. officials at the Pentagon and State Department to discuss the supply of American weapons to Israel, reports journalist Barak Ravid.

The report comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.S. withheld weapons shipments to Israel without providing details, a claim the Biden administration fiercely denies.

"Other than the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs, there is no policy delay or hold on anything. There's just not," a U.S. official told The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu in a speech explaining his decision to agree to a cease-fire with Hezbollah said one of the main reasons he argued in favor of the deal was because it allows Israel to replenish arms stockpiles.

"It is no secret: There have been major delays in the supply of weapons and ammunition. This delay is about to be released soon," he said.

He told an Israeli news outlet that President-elect Donald Trump assured him his administration would not delay weapons when he returns to the White House.

"President Trump told me unequivocally that as far as he's concerned, there will be no delay in any weapons," Netanyahu said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir will reportedly visit Washington next week to meet with senior U.S. officials at the Pentagon and State Department to discuss the supply of American weapons to Israel, reports journalist Barak Ravid.
eyal zamir, israel, netanyahu, trump, biden admin
202
2024-30-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved