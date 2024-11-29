Israel's Zamir, US Officials to Talk Weapons Supply

Israeli Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir will reportedly visit Washington next week to meet with senior U.S. officials at the Pentagon and State Department to discuss the supply of American weapons to Israel, reports journalist Barak Ravid.

The report comes a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the U.S. withheld weapons shipments to Israel without providing details, a claim the Biden administration fiercely denies.

"Other than the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs, there is no policy delay or hold on anything. There's just not," a U.S. official told The Times of Israel.

Netanyahu in a speech explaining his decision to agree to a cease-fire with Hezbollah said one of the main reasons he argued in favor of the deal was because it allows Israel to replenish arms stockpiles.

"It is no secret: There have been major delays in the supply of weapons and ammunition. This delay is about to be released soon," he said.

He told an Israeli news outlet that President-elect Donald Trump assured him his administration would not delay weapons when he returns to the White House.

"President Trump told me unequivocally that as far as he's concerned, there will be no delay in any weapons," Netanyahu said.