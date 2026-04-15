'European NATO' Plan Advances Amid Uncertainty of US Commitment

A contingency plan to enable Europe to defend itself using NATO structures without direct U.S. involvement is gaining momentum among key allies, with a major policy shift in Germany providing fresh impetus to the effort, according to officials familiar with the discussions, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The emerging framework — informally dubbed "European NATO" by some — aims to expand European leadership within the alliance's command-and-control system while replacing critical U.S. military capabilities with European assets.

The goal, officials say, is to preserve deterrence against Russia and maintain operational continuity even if the U.S. reduces its presence or declines to defend European allies.

The planning has accelerated in recent weeks amid mounting uncertainty over U.S. commitments under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to scale back or withdraw American support for NATO.

Concerns deepened following tensions over Europe's refusal to back Washington's military campaign against Iran and earlier remarks by Trump suggesting the U.S. could abandon the alliance.

While the discussions remain informal — taking place in side meetings and private gatherings around NATO headquarters — officials say they reflect growing anxiety among European governments about long-term U.S. reliability.

A decisive turning point has come in Berlin. For decades, Germany resisted calls to pursue greater European defense autonomy, preferring to rely on the U.S. as the ultimate guarantor of security.

That stance is now shifting under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has reassessed the risks of dependence on Washington, according to people familiar with his thinking.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius acknowledged the changing dynamic, saying NATO remains "irreplaceable" but emphasizing that Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own defense.

"It's also clear that we Europeans must assume more responsibility for our defense, and we are doing that," Pistorius said.

Germany's repositioning has helped unlock broader alignment among other NATO members, including the United Kingdom, France, Poland, the Nordic countries, and Canada, with officials describing the initiative as a "Coalition of the Willing."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently signaled support for a more regionally driven approach, saying the alliance would become "more European-led."

Leaders involved in the planning stress that the effort is not intended to replace NATO but to reinforce it against potential disruption.

Alexander Stubb, who has played a role in the discussions, said the shift reflects a broader strategic trend.

"A burden shifting from the U.S. toward Europe is ongoing, and it will continue," Stubb said, adding that the transition should be managed carefully to avoid destabilizing the alliance.

The challenges, however, are significant. NATO's military structure has long been built around U.S. leadership. European officials acknowledge that replacing U.S. capabilities — particularly in intelligence, surveillance, and nuclear deterrence — will be difficult and time-consuming. To close those gaps, European governments are exploring measures, including increased defense spending and expanded weapons production. Officials are also working to address operational questions, such as who would oversee air and missile defense systems, coordinate troop movements into Eastern Europe, and manage large-scale exercises if U.S. commanders step back. Efforts are already underway to boost European capabilities in key areas where the continent lags behind the U.S., including reconnaissance, air mobility, and anti-submarine warfare. Recent joint projects, such as a German-British initiative to develop advanced cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons, are being cited as early examples of the shift. Still, Europe's reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella remains a central issue. Discussions have begun between Germany and France over whether France's nuclear deterrent could be extended to cover other European countries. Retired U.S. Adm. James Foggo said European allies have the professional military leadership needed to take on greater responsibility but must accelerate investment to match their ambitions. "They've got some of the hardware," Foggo said, "but need to invest and develop capabilities faster."