Official: Trump Mulls Pulling Troops From Europe Amid NATO Strains

President Donald Trump, upset at NATO allies' failure to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and because plans to acquire Greenland have not moved forward, has discussed with advisers the option of removing some U.S. troops from Europe, a senior White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

No decision has been made, and the White House has not directed the Pentagon to draw up concrete plans for a troop reduction on the continent, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But the discussions alone underscore how sharply relations between Washington and its European NATO allies have deteriorated in recent months. They also suggest that a visit to the White House on Wednesday by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte failed to significantly improve transatlantic relations, which are arguably at their lowest point since NATO's 1949 founding.

The U.S. currently has more than 80,000 troops in Europe and has played a central role in Europe's security architecture since World War II. More than 30,000 of those troops are located in Germany, with sizable numbers also stationed in Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

NATO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The official did not say which countries could be affected or how many troops might ultimately be withdrawn if Trump decides to move forward with the idea.

While Trump has long had a tumultuous relationship with NATO — for years accusing European capitals of skimping on defense spending — the last three months have been particularly rocky.

In January, Trump provoked a transatlantic crisis when he renewed long-standing threats to annex Greenland, an overseas territory of Denmark.

Since the war with Iran broke out on Feb. 28, he has expressed deep frustration that NATO allies have not offered to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies that has remained largely closed despite a fragile ceasefire announced this week.

NATO diplomats have said the U.S. had not made clear if it expected any mission in the Strait of Hormuz to start during or after the conflict, and they have also said the U.S. has not specified what particular capabilities it expected of each NATO country.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that senior administration officials were discussing moving troops stationed in Europe out of countries whose leaders had been critical of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and into European countries whose leaders had been more supportive.

The White House official told Reuters that Trump was specifically discussing bringing troops back to the U.S. rather than moving them to different foreign countries.