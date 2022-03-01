×
EU Approves Cutting 7 Russian Banks Off SWIFT, Including VTB Bank

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 03:15 PM

The European Union has agreed to cut seven Russian banks off the SWIFT banking system, including VTB Bank PJSC and Bank Rossiya, according to sources.

Russia's biggest lender  Sberbank PJSC was spared from the sanctions being put in place over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The SWIFT financial-messaging system allows trillions dollars of transactions around the world.

The EU decision falls short of what some countries, like Poland, had requested to punish Russia and Vladimir Putin for the invasion, according to the report.

Other banks to be kicked off SWIFT are are Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank PJSC, Sovcombank PJSC and VEB.RF, sources told Bloomberg.

