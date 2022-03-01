EU to Advance Ukraine's Application for Membership

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to move forward with Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union following an emergency appeal from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week.

The vast majority of representatives — 637 — voted to accept Ukraine's application, according to Bloomberg News. Just 13 voted against and 26 representatives abstained.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the vote: "Today the EU and Ukraine are already closer than ever. There is still a long path ahead. We have to end this war. And we should talk about the next steps. But nobody can doubt that a people that stands up so bravely for our European values belongs in our European family."

Zelenskyy previously told the European Parliament, "We have proven our strength. We have proven that we are just like you. Prove that you are with us. Prove that you do not let us go. Prove that you are truly European."

Von der Leyen said in her remarks to the European Parliament, "If Putin was seeking to divide the European Union, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved exactly the opposite.”