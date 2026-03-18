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Iranian Missile Causes 'Extensive Damage' at Qatar's Ras Laffan

Iranian Missile Causes 'Extensive Damage' at Qatar's Ras Laffan
(AP)

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 04:28 PM EDT

Qatar said on Wednesday that it had successfully intercepted four out of five ballistic missiles launched from Iran, while the fifth hit Ras Laffan Industrial City and caused "extensive damage."

Ras Laffan is where the core of QatarEnergy’s LNG processing takes place. The state oil giant had earlier evacuated Ras Laffan LNG installations, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, following Iran's threat to attack Gulf energy facilities.

Iran issued an evacuation warning for several energy facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, saying they would be targeted by strikes "in the coming hours," Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Qatar said on Wednesday that it had successfully intercepted four out of five ballistic missiles launched from Iran, while the fifth hit Ras Laffan Industrial City and caused "extensive damage."Ras Laffan is where the core of QatarEnergy's LNG processing takes place. The...
qatar, iran
105
2026-28-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 04:28 PM
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