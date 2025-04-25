Trump: Zelenskyy 3 Weeks Late in Signing Minerals Deal

President Donald Trump hounded Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday for not signing a deal that would give the U.S. access to Ukraine's vast rare earth minerals in exchange for security guarantees against future Russian aggression, contending the Ukraine president's signature is "at least three weeks late."

The signing of the deal, initially agreed to in February, was delayed following a much-publicized spat between Trump and Zelenskyy at the White House on Feb. 28.

"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United State," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY."

Trump added that work on a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia "is going smoothly. SUCCESS seems to be in the future!"

The U.S. in late March provided Ukraine with a revised agreement that goes beyond the previously discussed deal in which the U.S. would get the first claim on profits transferred into a special reconstruction investment fund that it would control, Bloomberg reported. The deal would compel Ukraine to pay for all of the U.S. military and economic support provided since the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022 before Kyiv received any income from the partnership fund.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's minister of economic development and trade, reportedly said April 17 the sides had signed a "memorandum of intent" that was the basis of an agreement in which Ukraine and the U.S. would jointly develop the country's natural resources. Svyrydenko, who also is Ukraine's deputy prime minister, did not provide details on the deal but posted images on X of her and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presumably signing the agreement.

Trump reportedly said the same day during a visit by Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House that the U.S. and Ukraine could complete the long-anticipated agreement as soon as this week.

"We have a minerals deal," Trump said. "Which I guess is going to be signed on Thursday ... next Thursday? Soon."

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka countered April 18 that the nations would start a new round of negotiations this week, indicating that a deal has yet to be reached.