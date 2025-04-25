WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kyiv | mayor | vitali klitschko | peace

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: Ukraine May Have to Temporarily Cede Land for Peace

Friday, 25 April 2025 07:18 AM EDT

Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Ukraine may need to temporarily cede land as part of a peace deal with Russia, Britain's BBC reported on Friday.

"One of the scenarios is...to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary," Klitschko was quoted by the BBC as saying in an interview.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might be forced to accept a "painful solution" to achieve peace, Klitschko said, although the Ukrainian people would "never accept occupation" by Russia.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Klitschko, a political rival of Zelenskiy, accused the president's entourage earlier this year of political intrigue.

Russia pounded the capitol city Kyiv with missiles and drones on Thursday night, killing at least 12 people, in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Ukraine may need to temporarily cede land as part of a peace deal with Russia, Britain's BBC reported on Friday...
kyiv, mayor, vitali klitschko, peace
134
2025-18-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 07:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved