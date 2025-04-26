Trump Angry at Putin 'Tagging Me Along,' Vows Different Approach

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday to sharply criticize Russian President Vladmir Putin for failing to come to the negotiating table to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"[T]here was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days," Trump wrote. "It makes me think that maybe he doesn't want to stop the war, he's just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through 'Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?'"

The president's unusually strong criticism of Putin comes after his high profile sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Vatican City ahead of Pope Francis' funeral.

The White House described the meeting only as "very productive," and Zelenskyy posted to his X account that it was a "good meeting."

"We discussed a lot one on one," Zelenskyy wrote, adding he believed it was a "[v]ery symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

Trump also blasted a New York Times report by Washington correspondent Peter Baker, who alleged Trump was playing into Putin's hands on the Ukraine.

He slammed Baker for failing to criticize President Barack Obama, "who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired."

Trump also took credit for helping Ukraine early on, providing them with lethal arms like anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Trump's comments about Putin may signal a shift in his approach dealing with Russia and Ukraine.

On Thursday, Trump posted a statement on Truth Social urging Putin to stop the bloodshed.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing," Trump wrote. "Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let's get the Peace Deal DONE!"