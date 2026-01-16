Trump Taps Rubio, Former UK PM Blair for Gaza Board of Peace

President Donald Trump has unveiled key members of the Board of Peace, an international body he will lead to guide the second phase of his peace plan in the Gaza Strip.

The move marked a major step in the administration's push to stabilize the war-torn territory.

Trump named seven members of the Board of Peace's executive board: Secretary of State Marco Rubio; U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff; Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law; former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; financier Marc Rowan; World Bank President Ajay Banga; and deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

Each executive board member will oversee a specific area aimed at stabilizing Gaza and supporting its long-term future, including forming governing institutions, handling regional ties, directing reconstruction, attracting investment, and securing funding, according to the White House.

Trump also appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisers tasked with managing day-to-day strategy and operations and putting the board's priorities into action.

The White House said executive board member Nickolay Mladenov will serve as high representative for Gaza, serving as the primary link between the Board of Peace and Gaza’s transitional administration.

Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers was appointed commander of the International Stabilization Force and will be responsible for security operations, disarmament efforts, and ensuring the safe flow of humanitarian aid and rebuilding materials, according to the White House.

Trump's announcement came as the U.S. advanced to the second phase of its Gaza peace strategy, following the launch of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

The body, led by former Palestinian Authority Deputy Minister Ali Sha'ath, is tasked with restoring public services, rebuilding civil institutions, and stabilizing daily life.

Trump and his national security team said the second phase moves beyond enforcing a ceasefire and instead focuses on disarming militants, establishing nonpolitical administrators, and rebuilding the territory.