Hamas: Ready to Transfer Gaza Control

Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on Thursday welcomed the Trump administration’s announcement that the peace deal in the Gaza Strip had moved into its second phase.

The group called it a positive step and said they are "fully prepared" to transfer control of the territory to a transitional committee.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem described the development as an "important positive development," saying the terrorist group stands "fully prepared to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip" to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the Washington Examiner reported.

The committee is a newly created transitional body announced Wednesday by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

It is tasked with overseeing Hamas’ disarmament, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, reconstruction of the territory, and other elements tied to the second phase of the agreement, according to the Examiner.

A Board of Peace, composed of as-yet unnamed heads of state from stakeholder governments in the Middle East and Europe, will supervise all aspects of the second phase.

The board will be chaired by President Donald Trump, who is expected to preside over its first meeting next week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to the Examiner.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Wednesday that a consensus had been reached on the makeup of a 15-member transitional committee consisting of Palestinian technocrats.

"We will facilitate all efforts for it to take over its responsibilities in all ministries, all different administrations and all matters related to public affairs without exception," senior Hamas official Taher al Nunu said, according to The Washington Post. "All governmental and official functions will be transferred to the committee, including the Ministry of Interior with all its components, and certainly security is part of these tasks."

The committee will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, according to the Examiner.

A full list of participating countries that will sit on the committee is expected to be announced by Saturday and has been agreed upon by Israel and Hamas, according to the Post.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair could be among the international leaders involved, Politico reported.

The committee is expected to convene in Cairo within days and will oversee health, education, justice, security coordination, and public administration in Gaza, according to the Examiner.

"This will pave the way for deploying this committee to the Gaza Strip to assume responsibility for managing daily life and providing basic services to the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza," Abdelatty said, according to the Post.