Trump, Sheinbaum Could Meet Next Week at 2026 World Cup Event

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday she may meet with President Donald Trump as early as next week during the FIFA 2026 World Cup draw in Washington, which would mark their first face-to-face meeting since she took office.

Sheinbaum told reporters in Mexico City that she is awaiting confirmation from Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on whether they will attend the Dec. 5 event before deciding if she will travel.

She said she has not spoken recently with Trump and expects to provide an update early next week.

A potential meeting would follow a scrapped encounter in June, when Sheinbaum planned to meet Trump at the Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Trump left that gathering a day early amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, canceling the planned talks.

Sheinbaum said negotiations between Mexico and the United States on 54 nontariff barriers are nearing completion. She added that both countries expect to hold a high-level security meeting next month.

The president appeared alongside Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada and the governors of Jalisco and Nuevo Leon as they outlined preparations for hosting 2026 World Cup matches. Mexico City will host five games, and Guadalajara and Monterrey will each host four matches.

Sheinbaum said her government intends to provide between 1.5 billion and 2 billion pesos to each local administration next year for infrastructure projects ahead of the tournament.

Local officials described planned airport improvements, new subway lines, and cultural events to accommodate visitors. The funding amounts were presented by officials but have not been independently confirmed.

Mexico City officials detailed safety and mobility upgrades, including 334 kilometers of improved lighting and the installation of 30,000 surveillance cameras.

The capital plans to invest heavily in urban, tourism, and transportation projects, while Sheinbaum's administration intends to move forward with renovations at the international airport.