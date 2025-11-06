Trump Teased as Possible First FIFA Peace Prize Winner

President Donald Trump might become the first recipient of a new FIFA Peace Prize to be presented at the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

FIFA announced the award Wednesday, saying it will honor "exceptional actions for peace and unity" amid global tensions.

"In an increasingly unsettled and divided world, it's fundamental to recognize the outstanding contribution of those who work hard to end conflicts and bring people together in a spirit of peace," Infantino wrote in a statement.

"Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the entire global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World will recognize the enormous efforts of those individuals who unite people, bringing hope for future generations."

Speaking at the America Business Forum in Miami, Infantino was asked if the first honoree would be "someone we saw earlier today," referring to Trump.

He replied, "On the 5th of December, you will see," Axios reported.

Infantino, who called Trump a "close friend," praised his "incredible energy" and help in preparing for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Trump, previously nominated multiple times for the Nobel Peace Prize, lost this year's award to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.