Diplomat: Vietnam, Bangladesh Could Run Out of Oil in 3 Weeks

Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines reportedly will run out of oil in three weeks if the war in Iran continues to disrupt transportation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The stark warning, delivered by a U.S.-based Asian diplomat ahead of a major energy summit in Houston, underscores the growing global fallout from the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, which has effectively choked off the strait — one of the world’s most critical energy arteries — Politico reported.

Nearly 21 million barrels of oil per day typically pass through the narrow waterway, with roughly 80% of that supply destined for Asia, The New York Times reported.

With shipping severely disrupted, countries heavily dependent on Middle Eastern energy are facing immediate and potentially devastating shortages.

Energy executives and foreign officials are expected to press the Trump administration this week for clarity on how long the conflict will last and when the strait can be fully reopened.

"People need to know duration," said one energy industry adviser, reflecting widespread concern that prolonged instability could reshape the global energy landscape.

The impact is already being felt across Asia.

Nations with limited domestic energy production — including Vietnam, Bangladesh, and the Philippines — are rapidly depleting their reserves.

Analysts warn that if supplies run dry, the result could be widespread economic disruption, factory shutdowns, and even recession.

Other countries are scrambling to adapt.

Pakistan is considering drastic conservation measures, including a shorter workweek, while airlines across the region have begun canceling flights because of jet fuel shortages.

In India, shortages of cooking gas are squeezing households, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of the crisis.

Even Europe, which has worked to reduce its dependence on foreign energy, is feeling the strain.

With liquefied natural gas shipments slowed and key infrastructure in the region damaged, some European nations are reportedly reconsidering their rejection of Russian energy — a move that could carry major geopolitical implications.

Despite the global turmoil, the United States is in a comparatively strong position.

As the world's leading producer of oil and natural gas, the United States has been less directly affected by supply disruptions.

U.S. energy exporters are seeing a short-term boost as allies increasingly turn to American resources to fill the gap.

"Our allies have already turned to the United States as a reliable partner and supplier," a White House spokesperson said, citing new energy deals signed in recent days.

Still, volatility remains high.

Oil prices have surged since the conflict began, nearing $100 per barrel, while gasoline prices at home have climbed — raising concerns about inflation and the broader economy.

President Donald Trump has signaled the conflict could be nearing its objectives but has left open the question of how the Strait of Hormuz will ultimately be secured.

Administration officials have suggested that regional partners may need to take a greater role in policing the vital shipping lane.

For now, global markets and vulnerable nations are left waiting.

"When will it end?" one foreign diplomat asked, Politico reported, echoing uncertainty gripping energy markets worldwide.