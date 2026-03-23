Trump Delays Strikes on Iranian Energy Sites 5 Days

President Donald Trump announced Monday he is postponing planned U.S. military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days after what he described as "very good and productive" talks with Tehran.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, i have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

Trump later told reporters that Iran is looking “to make a deal” and said U.S. envoys have been in talks with a “respected” Iranian leader.

In a gaggle with reporters on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida, carried live by Newsmax, he added that Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner held discussions Sunday into the evening, with negotiations set to continue.

He did not identify any officials representing Tehran and said the U.S. has not spoken with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. Trump also said that if an agreement is reached, the U.S. would move to take control of Iran’s enriched uranium tied to its disputed nuclear program.

The move marks a notable shift from Trump's warning Saturday night, when he issued an ultimatum to Iran, signaling the U.S. was prepared to strike power plants and key energy facilities within 48 hours if Tehran failed to de-escalate and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to safe passage.

Iran on Sunday responded to Trump's ultimatum by threatening to fully close the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. attacked power plants.