CENTCOM: Iran Launched Drone Attack on Bahrain Neighborhoods

The commander of U.S. Central Command on Monday accused Iran of launching drone attacks targeting civilian neighborhoods in Bahrain, condemning what he described as continued aggression across the Middle East.

In a statement posted to X by CENTCOM, Navy Adm. Brad Cooper said Iranian forces fired seven attack drones overnight at residential areas in Bahrain. He characterized the strike as part of a broader pattern of Iranian activity targeting multiple countries in the region.

"The Iranian terrorist regime has attacked 12 different countries and continues to deliberately target civilians throughout the Middle East," Cooper said. "Last night, Iranian forces fired seven attack drones at civilian, residential neighborhoods in Bahrain."

Cooper said the alleged attack underscores growing security concerns in the region and warned that such actions would not be tolerated.

"This is unacceptable and will not go unanswered," he said. "We will continue working with regional partners to address this threat to innocent people across the region."

CENTCOM did not immediately release additional operational details about the incident, including whether the drones caused damage or casualties or whether the aircraft were intercepted.

Bahraini officials have not publicly confirmed details of the reported attack.

Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and is a strategic partner for the U.S. in the Persian Gulf. The island nation has long been considered a critical hub for U.S. naval operations in the region.

The allegation comes amid heightened tensions involving Iran and several Middle Eastern countries. U.S. officials have repeatedly accused Tehran of supporting terrorist groups and carrying out or enabling attacks across the region through drones, missiles, and proxy forces.

Iran has previously denied involvement in various incidents attributed to it by U.S. and regional officials, often dismissing such claims as politically motivated.

Security analysts say drone warfare has increasingly become a central element of regional conflicts, with unmanned aerial systems used directly by state actors and by allied militias.

CENTCOM, which oversees U.S. military operations across the Middle East, has in recent months emphasized strengthening coordination with regional partners to counter aerial threats, including drones and missiles.

Cooper said those partnerships remain essential in responding to what he described as ongoing threats.

No further details about the incident or potential response were immediately available.