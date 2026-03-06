Rep. Harrigan to Newsmax: Iran Conflict Must Stay Limited

Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., said Friday on Newsmax that the conflict involving Iran must remain limited, warning that sending U.S. troops into another prolonged Middle Eastern war is not an option.

Speaking on "National Report," Harrigan, a Green Beret combat veteran, said there is virtually no support for putting American "boots on the ground."

"We can't have a prolonged conflict," he said. "This has to stay limited.

"I am not and will not be in favor of boots on the ground, and I have not talked to a single person that is, by the way."

Harrigan, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said that consensus should be a clear signal for the administration as it weighs its next moves.

He emphasized that Americans do not want a repeat of lengthy wars like those in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We cannot have an open-ended conflict here," Harrigan said, adding that the administration's objectives in dealing with Iran appear achievable without deploying ground forces.

"I think the goals that the administration has laid out are absolutely achievable, and we are probably even a little ahead of schedule in achieving them," he said.

Harrigan also said recent developments have further isolated Iran on the world stage.

"I think there's no other way to characterize them now but a regional pariah," he said.

Harrigan pointed to Iran's missile attacks on neighboring countries as a move that revealed the regime's true nature.

"As you said, they've launched missiles against all of their regional neighbors," he said. "If anybody had any question of who Iran really is, everybody kind of understands now."

Those actions, Harrigan argued, have pushed more countries in the region closer to the U.S. and its allies.

He said the Trump administration's strong foreign policy posture has also made clear that America will defend its interests.

"We have strategic interests. We're the largest power in the world, and we need to be treated in a way that is respectful of the strategic interests that we have," Harrigan said.

Even under a worst-case scenario, he said, the U.S. could still emerge from the conflict in a stronger strategic position.

"The worst-case scenario is that we don't end up any worse than we already were just a week ago," Harrigan said.

"At the very least, we're going to set Iran and their ability to make war and cause chaos around the world back at least five years," he added.

