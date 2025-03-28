Canada's Carney: Retaliatory Tariffs on US Will Start

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney informed President Donald Trump on Friday that his country will impose retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. beginning April 2.

During a phone conversation with Trump, Carney also agreed to begin comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship between the two countries if he wins Canada's April 28 election.

"The Prime Minister and the President had a very constructive conversation about the relationship between our two countries," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"The leaders agreed to begin comprehensive negotiations about a new economic and security relationship immediately following the election. In the interim, the leaders agreed that conversations between the Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Dominic LeBlanc, and the United States Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, will intensify to address immediate concerns.

"The Prime Minister told the President that he would be working hard for the next month to earn the right to represent Canada in those discussions."

The press release ended by saying Carney "informed the President that his government will implement retaliatory tariffs to protect Canadian workers and our economy, following the announcement of additional U.S. trade actions on April 2, 2025."

Following the two leaders' phone conversation, Trump commented on social media.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The phone call was the first between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in as prime minister on March 9, amid the president's escalating trade war and threats of annexing Canada, The Canadian Press reported.

The prime minister was scheduled to speak to the media Friday afternoon, following a virtual meeting with Canada's premiers.

Soon after taking office, Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and an additional 10% tariff on China. He later said reciprocal tariffs would begin April 2.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was placing 25% tariffs on auto imports and, to underscore his intention, he stated, "This is permanent."

"This is a very direct attack," Carney said. "We will defend our workers. We will defend our companies. We will defend our country."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.