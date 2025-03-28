Trump Speaks With Canadian PM Amid Trade War

President Donald Trump said Friday he spoke with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney amid Trump's ongoing tariffs against the country.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. It was an extremely productive call; we agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada's upcoming election to work on elements of politics, business and all other factors that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Carney declared Thursday that his country's long-standing economic and security relationship with the United States has ended, vowing a forceful response to Trump's decision to impose sweeping new tariffs on foreign car imports, including those from Canada, The Hill reported.

The prime minister promised a firm response after Trump announced a 25% tariff on foreign car imports set to take effect April 2.

"The old relationship we had with the United States based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation is over," Carney said at a news conference.

In response, Trump warned of broader trade penalties if Canada and the European Union coordinate efforts against the United States.

"If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large-scale tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.