Mike Huckabee Slams Report of Trump-Netanyahu Feud

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee pushed back against a report that relations between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were strained, describing the article as "reckless and irresponsible," Mediaite reported.

Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor confirmed as ambassador last month, responded publicly on X to a report published in Israel Hayom, the most widely distributed newspaper in Israel.

"It's reckless & irresponsible for press to allege that @POTUS and @IsraeliPM are not getting along," Huckabee wrote. "Bibi has spent more time with @realDonaldTrump than I have in past 3 months & I'm his ambassador! The relationship between US & Israel remains STRONG!"

The article in question, originally published in Hebrew and later translated into English, was written by Ariel Kahana. The English version bore the headline "Trump sidelines Netanyahu in Middle East policy as relations deteriorate."

According to the report, Netanyahu is frustrated over being excluded from Trump administration discussions concerning Iran, the Houthis in Yemen, and other key foreign policy matters.

Israel Hayom is a right-of-center daily newspaper distributed for free across Israel and is widely considered the country's most-read print outlet. The paper has long been associated with Trump's political allies, particularly the Adelson family.

Miriam Adelson, the widow of GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, now owns the paper and serves as its publisher. She is also Israel's richest citizen and has maintained close political ties with Trump.

Despite the publication's alignment with Trump-friendly positions, Huckabee's post signals the administration's efforts to dismiss any notion of discord between the U.S. and its closest Middle East ally.

The Trump-Netanyahu relationship has been a cornerstone of the former and current administrations' Middle East policy, which has included the Abraham Accords, the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and a hard-line stance on Iran.