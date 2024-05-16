Belarus Railway Prep for Russian Equipment Sparks Concerns

Reports that railroads in Belarus are being readied to transport military equipment for Russia are raising new questions about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and the role of his country in launching further attacks on Ukraine.

"Carefully concealed signs of preparation for the military transportation on Belarusian railways between Russia and Belarus have been revealed," the Community of Railway Workers of Belarus, which opposed the Lukashenko regime, wrote Wednesday on Telegram, according to Newsweek.

"Will the equipment of the [Russian] Armed Forces be transferred to Belarus again?"

Lukashenko is relying on his ally Russian President Vladimir Putin to remain in power in Belarus, and the railway workers group added in its post the preparations will allow the transfer of "echelons from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Belarus."

"Measures are already being taken to ensure the secrecy of these military transportations," the group said.

The organization also referred to its prior reports that, in 2025, major military exercises are planned for Belarus amid the plans to ship some of Russia's military there by rail.

The two countries canceled their joint military exercises in 2023, the year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Franak Viačorka, a senior adviser to Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told Newsweek that there have already been times when preparation for Russian military transports was announced, with nothing following, "but there could be something bigger here."

"Our primary version is that they are ahead of drills closer to the border of Poland and Lithuania, but it could also be nothing," he said. "We are monitoring it closely."

Viačorka added the transports could precede the deployments of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border or by its border with the West, but also said the movements could be in response to Russia's condemnation of U.S. and German battalions coming to a site in Lithuania near the Belarus border.

Lukashenko and Putin have been engaging in "very aggressive" anti-Western rhetoric, Viačorka noted, and the news about railroad transports could be "part of a psychological operation to pressure the West before a peace summit in Switzerland for Ukraine."

Lukashenko said in April that there is no need for his country to join the war.

"We do not see any plans," for new Russian attacks coming from Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed.

Still, there have been other signs of Belarus and Russia becoming more closely aligned, including an economic deal signed in January and Russian nuclear weapons being stationed in Belarus.