Belarus President: 'We're Preparing for War'

Belarus, the most important Russian ally amid the war on neighboring Ukraine, is "preparing for war" by signing a law allowing prisoners to sign up for the army and allowing the conscription of its citizens for war via text.

"We are preparing for war. I say that openly," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told the border town of Grodno on Friday, according to reports.

Lukashenko was speaking as he announced he would suspend participation in the troubled Conventional Forces in Europe (CFE) treaty that once was a key security doctrine for the continent. Amid his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the hosting of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, along with missiles and troops, bordering NATO and European Union countries like Poland and Lithuania have beefed up their own borders with trenches, anti-tank barriers, and offensive weaponry, according to reports.

"You are one of us," Lukashenko told Grodno residents fearing the war coming to their border town. "We won't give you up to anyone."

Lukashenko introduced a bill Friday calling for the suspension to the parliament, which is fully under his control.

The CFE Treaty, signed in 1990, places limits on tanks, combat vehicles, warplanes, and heavy artillery that can be deployed in Europe. It aimed at keeping a military balance between the West and the countries that were part of the Cold War-era Warsaw Pact.

However, Russia withdrew entirely from the treaty in 2023 and NATO countries that were parties to it responded by suspending their participation. By standing aside from the treaty, Belarus could expand its military.

"The suspension of Belarus' participation in the CFE Treaty affects the balance of power and security in the entire Euro-Atlantic region and sends a signal to Western countries that Minsk intends to become an active military player in the region," Belarusian military analyst Alexander Alesin told The Associated Press.

